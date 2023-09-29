DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cargo x Meow - Last dance

Cargo Container Bar
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MEOW est de retour au Cargo Container Bar tous les vendredis de l'été !

" Impossible de faire autrement, dit le Chat. Nous sommes tous fous ici. Je suis fou. Tu es folle. " Lewis Carroll

𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗨𝗣

__

Meow gang

𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗖𝗞

IOVINE'S, authen Read more

Présenté par WILD BUZZ AGENCY.

Cargo Container Bar

1 Port de Bercy, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

