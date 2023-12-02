Top track

Prototype - Bob Marley (feat. Tiakola)

Prototype

La Place
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

De la mélodie, un brin de folie mais surtout de l 'amusement, c'est comme ça que Prototype

aime décrire sa musique. Un univers sombre,des paroles dures mais éclairées et aseptisées par les mélodies qu'il propose aux publics sur ces différents morceaux.

Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

