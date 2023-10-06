DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Super excited for indie singer/songwriter George Alfie to make his Juju's debut! Join us on Friday, 6th October to catch George and his band deliver a killer live show.
ABOUT GEORGE ALFIE
George Alfie, Guildford born, is a singer/songwriter in the indie
