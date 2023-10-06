DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juju's Live: George Alfie

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Free
About

Super excited for indie singer/songwriter George Alfie to make his Juju's debut! Join us on Friday, 6th October to catch George and his band deliver a killer live show.

ABOUT GEORGE ALFIE

George Alfie, Guildford born, is a singer/songwriter in the indie Read more

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

