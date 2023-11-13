DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max & Iggor Cavalera

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Près de quatre décennies après le début de leur illustre carrière, les frères MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA prouvent qu'ils sont toujours prêts à réveiller les morts. Après avoir réenregistré les premiers albums qui ont tout déclenché pour eux 'MORBID VISIONS' & 'B...

Présenté par Vedettes

Lineup

Max & Iggor Cavalera, Max & Iggor Cavalera

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

