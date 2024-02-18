Top track

When the Sun Hits

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slowdive

O2 Institute Birmingham
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
From £36.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

When the Sun Hits
Got a code?

Event information

The fifth album from shoegaze giants Slowdive contains the duality of a familiar internal language mixed with the exaltation of new beginnings. 'everything is alive' is transportive, searching and aglow, the work of a classic band continuing to pitch its u...

Presented by Crosstown Concerts..

Lineup

Slowdive

Venue

O2 Institute Birmingham

78 Digbeth, High St, Birmingham B5 6DY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.