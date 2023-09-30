DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brick Lane Oktoberfest

Brick Lane Tap Room
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us this Autumn as we celebrate Oktoberfest, transforming Brick Lane Tap Room into the most vibe filled beer hall this side of Bavaria!

For 3 Saturday nights in a row we'll be bringing a bunch of official festbiers to Brick Lane, served in steins and Read more

Presented by Brick Lane Tap Room
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Brick Lane Tap Room

Dray Walk Gallery, Dray Walk, London, England E1 6QL, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

