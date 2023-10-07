Top track

Robyn - Dancing On My Own

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Take Me Out: 2000s Disco Punk Nite

TV Eye
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robyn - Dancing On My Own
Got a code?

About

Take Me Out is back in BKLYN for a night of some of the sleaziest indie-dance rock & disco punk from a magical era - this time at TV Eye (see below for info)

The legendary Nick Marc (Tiswas) plays the 2000s jams you love by the likes of:

Arctic Monkeys \ Read more

Presented by GBH Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

TV Eye

1647 Weirfield Street, Queens, New York 11385, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.