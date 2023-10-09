DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

School Night

Bardot
Mon, 9 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Discover new music LIVE at School Night, Presented by KCRW! Catch performances by My Brightest Diamond, Mei Jun, Junior Mesa, and King Isis. Plus DJ sets by Cherry Glazerr, and Melis & Friends. All Ages. $15 for under 21, $10 for 21+. Doors at 6:30PM

Presented by KCRW & School Night

Lineup

My Brightest Diamond, Junior Mesa, King Isis

Venue

Bardot

1737 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

