The Azealia Banks Tribute Show

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
PartyNew York
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Starring:

Civilization

Julie J

Mocha Lite

Mariyea

Supernova

Cherry Jaymes

Zeraiya Yoko

21+

Presented by Chiquitita
No Covid-19 entry requirements

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

