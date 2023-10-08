DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tre clessidre, talismani per abitare il tempo

BASE Milano
Sun, 8 Oct, 4:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€6
VALENTINA RAGNO - ON BECOMING AWARE

Il corpo ha memoria del passato, il corpo è strumento di percezione del presente, il corpo esperisce il futuro sotto forma di intuizione. Valentina Ragno, professionista del metodo Grinberg, condurrà un workshop per aff Read more

Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open3:45 pm

