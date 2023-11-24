DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Azul + Capromoscow a El Pumarejo

El Pumarejo
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AZUL

Us heu preguntat com seria la vida vista a través d'un calidoscopi? Això és el que vol transmetre Azul, el projecte musical d'Oriol Brunet.

“Motion is Emotion” (El Jardí Amagat / Bankrobber, 2022) és el seu disc debut, 9 cançons on impera la psicodè Read more

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

