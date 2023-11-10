Top track

Lucio Corsi per "Cinzella d'Inverno Festival"

SPAZIOPORTO
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dopo aver registrato quasi ovunque il tutto esaurito con un primo “assaggio” indoor nelle principali città italiane, e aver riscontrato unanime consenso da stampa e critica durante il la prima parte del suo tour estivo, arriva allo Spazioporto per la rasse Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Lucio Corsi

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

