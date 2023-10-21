Top track

Depeche Mode - Enjoy the Silence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Music For The Masses: Dark '80s New Wave Nite

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Depeche Mode - Enjoy the Silence
Got a code?

About

Brooklyn's favorite New Wave party returns...

Alex English and Andi play all the dark 80s new wave tunes we all love by the likes of:

Depeche Mode, New Order, Joy Division, The Cure, Sisters Of Mercy, Bowie, The Smiths, Nitzer Ebb, Siouxsie & The Banshee Read more

Presented by Cheeky Entertainment Inc.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.