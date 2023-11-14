DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NIJI - Somewhere in the Middle EP Launch

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This November, NIJI returns for an exclusive home-town show to launch his brand new EP 'Somewhere in the Middle’. This show brings together influences from jazz, classical, hiphop, gospel and afrobeat (from his native Nigeria), as well as experiences as th Read more

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
Lineup

Niji

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

