Sundara Karma

Leeds Beckett SU
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Sundara Karma

Venue

Leeds Beckett SU

Portland Way, Leeds LS1 3HE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

