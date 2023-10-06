DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Personality Crisis ft. Parallel Lines and Slayed

Continental Room
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$10.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Strychnine Booking Presents:

Personality Crisis

Live Performances by

• Paralles Lines (Stormhouse as Blondie)

• Slayed (ft. members of Nico Bones, Bad Sex, Black Mambas as SLADE).

• Vinyl Selectors DJ Polyester & Shanty Tramp

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Strychnine Booking x The Continental Room

Lineup

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

