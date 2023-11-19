Top track

United Freedom Collective - ALL LIGHT

United Freedom Collective

Whereelse?
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

United Freedom Collective are a new act signed to Maribou State’s label Dama Dama,a sub-label of Ninja Tune.

Their debut EP ‘Am Ta’ created waves in late 2022 with radio support from the likes of Gilles Petersen, Jamz Supernova, Tom Ravenscroft and DonLet Read more

Presented by Awkwardness Happening
Lineup

United Freedom Collective

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

