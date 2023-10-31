Top track

Alex Figueira - La Culebra

Organikka Halloween Party with Alex Figueira

Marula Café Barcelona
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Referente mundial del sonido global alternativo contemporáneo y apodado "el hombre más trabajador de la música tropical", el venezolano-portugués Alex Figueira, residente en Ámsterdam y fundador de los proyectos fundamentales de la neopsicodelia tropicalis Read more

Organizado por Feijão Productions.

Lineup

Alex Figueira

Venue

Marula Café Barcelona

Carrer dels Escudellers, 49, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

