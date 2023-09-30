Top track

Nicolas Cage Please Get In Touch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

5 Years Of Where Else?

Whereelse?
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nicolas Cage Please Get In Touch
Got a code?

About

It's 5 years since Elsewhere/Where Else? opened it's doors. Can you believe it?

We're celebrating the only way we know how, a little bit of all of the above and an unmissable party with

Lunch Money Life
They are incredible. Forget any sound bit Read more

Presented by Night Harvest CIC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tarmac, Debdepan, Lunch Money Life

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.