Top track

Struttin'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thumpasaurus

Nouveau Casino
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Struttin'
Got a code?

Event information

Thumpasaurus en Concert

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Thumpasaurus

Venue

Nouveau Casino

109 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.