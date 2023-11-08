DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DAISIES

The Rose Hill
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmBrighton
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
If the entire world is bad, why shouldn’t we be? Adopting this insolent attitude as their guiding philosophy, a pair of hedonistic young women (Ivana Karbanová and Jitka Cerhová), both named Marie, embark on a gleefully debauched odyssey of gluttony, giddy Read more

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Venue

The Rose Hill

Rose Hill Tavern, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton BN1 4JL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

