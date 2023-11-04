Top track

The Meffs Broken Brain Tour - EARLY SHOW

Hot Box
Sat, 4 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

EARLY SHOW

If you don't know about the Meffs then you really should do

Since exploding onto the East Anglian (UK) scene in 2019, The Meffs - aka Lily on vocals/guitar and Lewis on drums/backing vocals - have built up a reputation as purveyors of frantic Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Meffs

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
100 capacity

