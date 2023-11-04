DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EARLY SHOW
If you don't know about the Meffs then you really should do
Since exploding onto the East Anglian (UK) scene in 2019, The Meffs - aka Lily on vocals/guitar and Lewis on drums/backing vocals - have built up a reputation as purveyors of frantic
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.