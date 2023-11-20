DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Narrazione di fiabe tradizionali giapponesi con il teatro Kamishibai di Pino Zema. Un invito nel magico mondo del folklore del Sol Levante, popolato da giovani eroi, spaventosi demoni, misteriose creature. Storie in cui si intrecciano i temi della l*
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.