DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

l'isolachenonc'è / C’era una volta in Giappone

Bibliobus
Mon, 20 Nov, 5:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Narrazione di fiabe tradizionali giapponesi con il teatro Kamishibai di Pino Zema. Un invito nel magico mondo del folklore del Sol Levante, popolato da giovani eroi, spaventosi demoni, misteriose creature. Storie in cui si intrecciano i temi della l* Read more

Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Bibliobus

Piazza Selinunte, Piazza Selinunte, Milan, Milan 20148, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.