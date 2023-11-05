Top track

Airospace - PLANET GALAXIA / I HOPE I NEVER SEE YOU AGAIN

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Airospace ft. Sir E.U, Eahwee, SBK and 90Wyse

The Old Blue Last
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Airospace - PLANET GALAXIA / I HOPE I NEVER SEE YOU AGAIN
Got a code?

About

Get ready to experience a show like no other. Space Culture Collective presents talented artists (rappers, producers, and vocalists) from around the world that seamlessly blend hiphop, house, electronic, and lofi beats, creating an ethereal soundscape that Read more

Presented by Space Culture Collective.

Lineup

2
Eahwee, SBK, 90Wyse and 2 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.