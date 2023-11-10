DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dario Della Noce Release Party

Le Makeda
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€7.99
Plongez dans l'Atlantide le 10 novembre pour la Release Party de Dario Della Noce. L'artiste marseillais nous présentera son nouvel EP au Makeda, et nous dévoilera son nouveau show accompagné du Dj AP. Les artistes Khara et Yeuze Low lanceront les festivit Read more

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

