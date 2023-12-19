Top track

Dear Sweet Rosie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freya Beer, Sweet Unrest and others

The Victoria
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dear Sweet Rosie
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Victoria in Dalston to welcome a lineup for our Christmas Party on Tuesday, December 19th.

Tickets FREE

7:30pm ---> Doors

---> GUEST

---> SWEET UNREST

---> FREYA BEER

FREYA BEER- Hailed as 'a raw and thrilli Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Sweet Unrest, Freya Beer

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.