"Wild Zero" Film Screening

New Cross Inn
Sat, 21 Oct, 2:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
As a warm up to our show with Japanese jet rock 'n roll legends Guitar Wolf the same evening, Safe As Milk Promotions, Till The Wheels and New Cross Live are proud to present a screening of Tetsuro Takeuchi's cult classic "Wild Zero", starring the band the Read more

Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions, Till The Wheels + New Cross Live.
New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends4:00 pm

