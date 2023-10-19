Top track

Port Louix - Hibernate

Port Louix with Ain't and Kitchen Lover live

Sebright Arms
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
London
£9.18

About

otobeat will be teaming up with the Sebright Arms in Cambridge Heath to welcome an exceptional lineup on Thursday, October 19th.

PORT LOUIX - Port Louix is a 5 piece indie band from London, they bring a big sound to live shows and will be releasing new mu

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Ain't, Port Louix

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open 7:30 pm
150 capacity

