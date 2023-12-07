Top track

popular

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Umru, Petal Supply, RYL0, Warpstr b2b

Zebulon
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

popular
Got a code?

About

Umru, Petal Supply, RYL0, Warpstr b2b

Estonian-American musician umru emerged into the pop music zeitgeist with his first production credit on Charli XCX's regenrealist 2017 mixtape Pop 2, recruited at 18 by A. G. Cook to co-produce the highlight track 'I...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

umru, Petal Supply, RYL0

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.