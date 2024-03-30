DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Total Stone Roses and Oaysis

Patterns
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The UK’s BEST Stone Roses Tribute return to the stage to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the eponymous Stone Roses Debut Album! If you love I Am The Resurrection, Made Of Stone, Fools Gold, Waterfall, She Bangs The Drums and many more then do not miss th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Total Stone Roses.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Total Stone Roses, Oaysis

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

