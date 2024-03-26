Top track

Mucho

All Good Presents… Dopapod - 5AM

The 8x10
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$24.72

About

DOPAPOD

The quartet Dopapod—Eli Winderman [keys, vocals], Rob Compa [guitar, vocals], Chuck Jones [bass], and Neal “Fro” Evans [drums]—present albums as experiences meant to be shared out of your speakers and on stage. Traversing time travel, pali...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The 8x10.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dopapod

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

