DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ania Magliano and Patrick Spicer Try Some New Jokes

The Bill Murray
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

For ONE NIGHT ONLY come and hear some new jokes from Ania Magliano and Patrick Spicer. It's NEW STUFF. That's the most important thing. There'll be some jokes that absolutely crush straight off the bat, and some that leave us all feeling a bit deflated and Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Ania Magliano, Patrick Spicer

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.