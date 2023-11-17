DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Linoleum • The Disco Express • London's Disco, Goe

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Disco Express è una delle realtà più importanti di Londra (UK) e del mondo nel campo della musica disco. Avremo l’onore di ospitare i producer, dj e fondatori dell’etichetta per una festa unica e imperdibile.

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

