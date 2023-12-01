DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kortland Whalum returns to The Green Room for an evening of sophisticated style and music. Kortland is an intriguing, bold performer, whose repertoire includes original compositions and covers of classic jazz, soul, and R&B tunes. Kortland, the product of
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.