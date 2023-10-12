Top track

St. Paul of the Tarantulas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dash The Henge Live: Dash Birthday Bash

Peckham Audio
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

St. Paul of the Tarantulas
Got a code?

About

Celebrating 12 months of Dash The Henge Store

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Peckham Audio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Opus Kink, Sweat, The Ringards

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.