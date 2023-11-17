DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez (she/her) is a singer/composer based in Brooklyn, New York. Rooted in Jazz and R&B, Raina’s cross-genre style uncovers hidden depths within one’s daily life, articulating her personal truth with vulnerability and bravery. Her most re
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.