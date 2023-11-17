Top track

Lila Blue (LP Release), Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez

The Sultan Room
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez (she/her) is a singer/composer based in Brooklyn, New York. Rooted in Jazz and R&B, Raina’s cross-genre style uncovers hidden depths within one’s daily life, articulating her personal truth with vulnerability and bravery. Her most re Read more

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Lila Blue, Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

