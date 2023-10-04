DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We thought there was going to be a rube strike so planned on a Free night. Tube strike ios off but it's still free.
Come and dance to Pink Eye Club, Hyperdense and Warm Air Curain and maybe more
This is an 18+ event
