Jeru The Damaja

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75
East Coast hip-hop royalty, and Brooklyn’s finest returns.

Jeru the Damaja aka D. Original Dirty Rotten Scoundrel brings his unique “hardcore conscious” style to our home this January to kick off 2024 in style.

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Jeru The Damaja

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

