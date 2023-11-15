DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ADHD and Productivity

Sue Townsend Theatre
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkLeicester
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In this talk, we will delve into the unique relationship between ADHD and productivity. Explore the barriers to productivity, and learn practical techniques and proven strategies tailored to leverage your personal ADHD strengths while overcoming challenges Read more

Presented by Seed Talks

Lineup

Venue

Sue Townsend Theatre

16 Upper Brown Street, Leicester, LE1 5TE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.