The Veldt - Dusty Blood

The Veldt, Tremors

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23

About

Pioneering shoegazers The Veldt present their new single 'Aurora Borealis', the original 1989 version produced by Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie, which also sees Elizabeth Fraser make a cameo appearance on backing vocals towards the end. Complementary to thi Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

The Veldt

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

