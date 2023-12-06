DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Viia

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Scruff of the Neck present

Viia

Listen: https://spoti.fi/3L9WS27
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/viiamusicofficial
Instagram: @viiagram
Twitter: @viiaofficial

Wednesday 06 December 2023 | The Old Blue Last, London
With support
18+ | £10 Adv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Viia

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.