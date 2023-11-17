DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John-Allison Weiss, Future Teens, Abacot

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
Friday, November 17th 2023
John-Allison Weiss + Future Teens + Abacot
10pm - $18 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

JOHN-ALLISON WEISS
California
https://lowerkeymusic.bandcamp.com/

We cannot help where we start the journey of our life’s grand purpose. For...

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

John‐Allison Weiss, Future Teens

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

