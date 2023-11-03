DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fireworks Entry + Ice Skating Tickets (Adult & Child)

Alexandra Palace
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:03 pm
PartyLondon
From £23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Entry to the Fireworks Festival and Ice Rink for adults and children (excludes German Bier Festival). Ice rink session times are 6.15pm, 7.45pm and 9.30pm (ice disco).

Ice Skating sessions take place indoors at the Alexandra Palace Ice Rink.

Skating slot...

Presented by Alexandra Palace.

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open6:03 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.