OFF du Post : Spurv+Docks+LorsqueLesVolcansDorment

Supersonic
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Explosions in the sky, God is an astronaut, MONO

SPURV*
(Post rock - Oslo, Norvege)
DOCKS
(Slowcore - slowcore - Toulouse, FR)
LORSQUE LES VOLCANS DORMENT
(Post (traumatic) rock / electro - Paris, FR)...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Spurv

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

