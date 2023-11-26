Top track

Kojaque - Bubby's Cream

Kojaque

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£14.59

About

Metropolis Presents

Kojaque

14+ (Under 16’s with an adult).

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Kojaque

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

