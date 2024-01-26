Top track

Deep Sea Peach Tree, Sakkaris, Easy Sleeper

El Cid
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deep Sea Peach Tree is the sleepy surf rock project of Kristof Denis and friends, from New York, NY. Making music for night surfers, insomniacs, people who stay up late for no reason, and anyone who gets something out of it. As a surfer who grew up in Manh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deep Sea Peach Tree

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

