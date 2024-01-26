DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Deep Sea Peach Tree is the sleepy surf rock project of Kristof Denis and friends, from New York, NY. Making music for night surfers, insomniacs, people who stay up late for no reason, and anyone who gets something out of it. As a surfer who grew up in Manh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.