Valdivia + Marta Movidas

Café Torgal
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MARTA MOVIDAS

Si por algo se caracteriza Marta España es por ser una persona firme en sus convicciones y paciente en las adversidades. Esa, no obstante, es solo una de las múltiples acepciones de la palabra “Yunque”, de la que se sirve Marta Movidas para...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.

Lineup

Marta Movidas, Valdivia

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

