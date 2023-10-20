DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lacrima

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vez si sale di livello! Lacrima con un bel bulbo biondo alias LACRIMA BRENSO

Non andiamo troppo lontano, non andiamo a Namek, restiamo sempre al Dumbo ma ci allarghiamo un po' e andiamo al Binario Centrale!

Per l'occasione stiamo pensando a due robine nu Read more

Presentato da Open Event Srl.

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

