JAZZMI: This is HardBopJazz - Nubivago 5tet

Bachelite cLab
Wed, 25 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JAZZMI Night & Day al Bachelite cLab

In continuo mutamento ed evoluzione la musica jazz come le nuvole, assume nuove forme e prospettive, Nubivago viaggia tra queste forme inseguendo nuove idee e linfa creativa, per poi creare nella propria musica un viag Read more

Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Nubivago

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

