Le Cosmic Burlesque Show fait son retour à Blonde Venus pour sa 3e édition samedi 18 novembre prochain.
Au programme encore une soirée époustouflante garantie avec des artistes somptueux.
Sauvez la date : la billetterie est ouverte !
Ouverture des porte
